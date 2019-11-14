Advanced search

Shefford gamers raise £3,000 in 24-hour Children in Need fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 17:18 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 14 November 2019

The 16 Shefford school friends raised over £3,000 for Children in Need. Picture: Su Careem

The 16 Shefford school friends raised over £3,000 for Children in Need. Picture: Su Careem

A team of Shefford schoolchildren have completed a 24-hour charity gameathon for Children in Need.



Jack Careem - from Meppershall - led a team of 16 charity gamers who played board games and video games for 24 hours straight during the October half-term.

The school friends - mostly Year 8 pupils from Robert Bloomfield Academy in Shefford - raised a staggering £3,002 for Children in Need, smashing their fundraising target.



Jack's 24-hour gameathon is now in its third year, and has gone from strength to strength - this year taking place at Meppershall Village Hall.

Jack's mum Su - who made a whopping 112 meals to feed the hungry gamers - said the family are "so proud" of Jack's fundraising.



"They've all had the total printed on the back of Children in Need sweatshirts," Su said.

"This year Jack came up with a slogan #WeDoItSoTheyCan. We are just so proud of him and the rest of the Gameathon Team. They've raised an amazing amount of money. Roll on 2020."

Plenty of cheerleaders were on hand to offer support on the day, including team mascot Buddy the dog and the mayor of Shefford, Paul Mackin - who stopped by to spur the gamers on and give a donation.



Jack, who says playing games for 24 hours is "harder than you think", has raised nearly £6,000 for Children in Need since 2017.

"A lot of children in the UK that can't play games or are unable to go to school to learn and make friends", Jack said.



"Some of the families have little money and live in terrible poverty. Others need treatments that can be crucial for the child's life.

"We can help make these children's lives a little better, with more happiness and fun - as a childhood should be."



The charity gamers were Jack Careem, Heidi Ellingham, Charlie Williams, George White, Emma Cornelius, Finley Hampson, Owen Hyde, Maddie Owen, Lucas Stone, Zach Tester, Ben Miles Graham, Amelie-Rose Mayers, Jake Racher, Beau Casey, Daniel Sinden and Taylor Fenton.

If you would like to support Jack and the team, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/2019gameathon

