A total 23 Hertfordshire people have been named in the Queen's Jubilee birthday honours list, including a former NHS chief and the writer of Call the Midwife - Credit: Jonathan Brady/Ian West/PA/NHS/Archant

The Queen's Jubilee birthday honours list is out, and 23 Hertfordshire residents have been recognised for their contribution to life in the county and beyond.

Among this year's recipients of an honour are the president of the Royal College of Pathologists, a Hatfield headteacher, and Royston-based Heidi Thomas, who wrote hit BBC TV drama Call the Midwife.

They are among 1,134 recipients of an honour nationwide, and more than half of the recipients (51.5 per cent) in this year's list are women.

The list - which was released on Thursday, June 2 to coincide with the first day of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend - also features famous faces nationwide, including broadcaster Clare Balding and illustrator Quentin Blake.

Clare Balding is among the famous faces on this year's Queen's birthday honours list - Credit: John Walton/PA

Here is the full list of Queen's Birthday Honours recipients in Hertfordshire:

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Rodney Berkeley (Hemel Hempstead)

Rodney Berkeley is the director for manufacturing energy and infrastructure at the government's Department for International Trade. He has been awarded a CBE for services to international trade, and to diversity and inclusion.

Timothy Coulson (Knebworth)

Dr Timothy Coulson is the CEO of Unity Schools Partnership, a cluster of schools in Suffolk, Essex and London. He was awarded a CBE for services to education, and he also serves as the independent chair of the Norwich Opportunity Area.

Nick de Bois (Bishop's Stortford)

Former Conservative MP for Enfield North Nick de Bois now serves as the chair of the VisitEngland Advisory Board. His CBE recognises his services to tourism and the economy.

Nick de Bois CBE (pictured in 2015) - Credit: Nick de Bois (via PA)

Professor Joanne Martin CBE - Credit: Queen Mary University of London (QMUL)

Joanne Martin (Harpenden)

Professor Joanne Martin is an expert in pathology of gastrointestinal motility disorders at Queen Mary University of London in Mile End. She is also the president of the Royal College of Pathologists, and her CBE was awarded for services to the NHS and to medical education.

Henry Ripley (Berkhamsted)

Henry Ripey is the deputy legal director at the government's Department of Health and Social Care. He works at the Government Legal Department and his CBE recognises his services to law.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Nick Carver (Letchworth)

Nick Carver was the chief executive of East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Lister Hospital in Stevenage and the New QEII in Welwyn Garden City, until his retirement at the end of 2021. He joined the trust as its chief executive in November 2002 and was awarded an OBE for services to the NHS.

Nick Carver OBE, former chief executive of East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust - Credit: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Dyan Crowther (Baldock)

Dyan Crowther is the former chief operating officer at Govia Thameslink Railway and now serves as CEO of High Speed One Ltd, which looks after the railway between St Pancras International and the Channel Tunnel. Her OBE is for services to rail trainsport.

Harry Theochari (Hertford)

Harry Theochari is chair emeritus of Maritime UK, the collective voice for the maritime industry, and his OBE recognises his services to the maritime sector.

Heidi Thomas (Royston)

The writer of multi-award-winning BBC TV drama Call the Midwife has received an OBE for her services to drama. Heidi Thomas also wrote Royal Television Award-winning period drama, Cranford, and the screenplay for the film adaptation of Alan Bennett's novel Allelujah!

Heidi Thomas OBE, from Royston, who wrote Call the Midwife, with husband Stephen McGann - Credit: Ian West/PA

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Indranil Chakravorty (St Albans)

Professor Indranil Chakravorty is the chair of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, and is a consultant physician at St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in south London. He received his MBE for services to healthcare.

Emma Cox (Welwyn Garden City)

Emma Cox is a social worker at Central Bedfordshire Council - which includes Biggleswade, Shefford, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard. She received an MBE for services to child and family social work. Emma Cox also received the honour for services to voluntary work overseas, after extensive work looking into the long-term emotional, physical, and psychological development of abandoned and orphaned children in Romania.

Simon Cubitt (Tring)

Simon Cubitt is a cybercrime specialist at HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). He received an MBE for services to cyber security.

Yvonne Davis (Hemel Hempstead)

Yvonne Davis, from Hemel Hempstead, was the headteacher of Oak View Primary and Nursery School in Hatfield. She received the MBE for services to education.

Clea Harmer (Royston)

Dr Clea Harmer is the chief executive of Sands, a neonatal and stillbirth charity which works to improve bereavement care. She received her honour for services to baby loss awareness, and to supporting bereaved parents.

Christine May (Stevenage)

Christine May is the head of libraries at Bradford. She received her honour for services to public libraries.

Verity Naylor (Ware)

Verity Naylor is the director of operations at the British Paralympic Association. In the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics - held in the summer of 2021 due to Covid-19 - Paralympics GB placed second in the medal table below China, with 124 medals. Verity Naylor received her honour for services to Paralympic sport.

Bharat Patel (Watford)

Bharat Patel was awarded an MBE for services to the community in Greater London, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marcia Richards (Borehamwood)

Marcia Richards is a case lead and analyst at the Education and Skills Funding Agency. She received her honour for services to education.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Christine Dadd-Bytyci (Radlett)

Christine Dadd-Bytyci is a civil servant at the Department for Transport, leading on NATS air traffic services and Crossrail international shareholder policy. She received her honour for services to diversity.

Diane George (Buntingford)

Diane George received her BEM for services to the community in Buntingford.

Angela Khalil (Bishop's Stortford)

Angela Khail is a patron and lately the president of the British Red Cross in Essex, which helps look after people in crisis. She received her BEM for voluntary service.

Darren Mclatchey (Stevenage)

Darren Mclatchey was a station commander with Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, and is now North East Commander with the London Fire Brigade. He received his BEM for services to the community in Hertfordshire during Covid-19.

Vanessa Rousseau (Rickmansworth and Chorleywood)

Vanessa Rousseau received her BEM for services to the community in Chorleywood during Covid-19.