22-year-old jailed for 10 years after dangerous driving at 110mph caused grandfather’s death

Muhammed Mia has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of David Edgar. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving following a head-on collision at 110mph with a grandfather near Hexton.

David Edgar, 62, who tragically died after a crash between Hitchin and Barton-le-Clay. Picture: Herts police David Edgar, 62, who tragically died after a crash between Hitchin and Barton-le-Clay. Picture: Herts police

Muhammed Miah, of Biscot Road in Luton, crashed into 62-year-old David Edgar’s silver Kia Picanto, on the afternoon of May 30 last year while driving at an estimated 110mph along the B655 between Hexton and Pegsdon.

Miah was sentenced at Luton Crown Court yesterday, after being found guilty of causing death by driving with no insurance and causing death while driving while disqualified.

Driving a black Audi RS3 Quattro, Miah performed a dangerous overtake on a blind summit, and was driving aggressively according to a number of witnesses.

After hitting Mr Edgar’s Kia, which was driving in the opposite direction, Miah fled the scene.

Mr Edgar, a father-of-three from Luton, suffered a cardiac arrest and later died at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

PC Carl Callan from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Muhammed Miah chose to drive in a manner that has been described by experienced traffic officers as ‘the most dangerous they have ever seen’.

“He showed complete disregard for the safety of himself and others, and his decision to overtake led to the death of an innocent man.

“I hope he uses his time in prison to reflect on the lifelong impact he has had on a whole family, who will forever feel David’s loss.

“My thoughts are very much with David’s family on what is an extremely difficult day as they process the conclusion of the court case.

“I cannot imagine the pain they have been through since the day they lost David, and I want to pay tribute to their bravery throughout the investigation.”

Just 18 months earlier, Mr Edgar had lost his wife and had just recovered from a serious illness himself.

“Dave’s death was a senseless loss. It should not have happened. Dave was robbed of his life, his future, his family,” said his son, Ian, in a victim impact statement read out in court.

“We were all robbed of a warm, kind-hearted man, who could light us up with his smiles and hugs, who was someone we could depend on, who supported and advised us.”