New recovery grant launched to help clubs, charities and community look ahead to better 2021

Published: 11:03 AM February 4, 2021

The Communities Looking Forward Grant will offer grants of up to £10,000 to Letchworth charities, clubs and community groups. - Credit: Letchworth GC Heritage Foundation

Charities, clubs and community groups that have been impacted by the pandemic can now get the support they need with the launch of a new recovery fund by Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation.

The 'Communities Looking Forward Grant' will run throughout 2021 offering grants of up to £10,000 to sustain health, wellbeing and community action across Letchworth.

This follows the successful roll out of the COVID-19 Catalyst Grants Programme in April 2020, which provided a safety net for local groups and charities which faced severe financial losses and administrative disruption.

Applications for funding should:

• Meet an identified need that can be evidenced.

You may also want to watch:

• Meet the objectives of your group and needs of your community.

• Make a positive difference to those involved.

• Provide a breakdown of costs.

• Show that the group or charity can sustainably self-fund in the future using other income streams

Alastair Stewart, head of charitable projects and partnerships said: “It is important that as a community and a charitable foundation we work together to support groups and charities impacted by the pandemic and at the same time help them plan for the coming year.

“Right now, some charitable organisations, clubs and groups across the town will be thinking about what they will need over the coming months to support or re-establish their offer to service users or club members. This grant will help implement their plans reconnect with their service users, members and communities.”

For further information email Alastair.stewart@letchworth.com or to apply online, visit Letchworth.com/for-the-community/grants.



