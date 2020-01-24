Advanced search

Stevenage third highest in UK for hard water

PUBLISHED: 11:56 26 January 2020

Of all the towns and cities in the UK, Stevenage is ranked third highest for hard water

Of all the towns and cities in the UK, Stevenage is ranked third highest for hard water

Archant

Of all the towns and cities in the UK, Stevenage ranks third highest for hard water - new research has revealed.

The 2020 UK Hard Water Index, compiled by Harvey Water Softeners, ranks Ipswich as having the hardest water and Edinburgh as having the softest, based on levels of calcium carbonate.

You may also want to watch:

These levels increase when water percolates through limestone and chalky rock - which Stevenage is in close proximity to.

Hard water is linked to skin conditions such as eczema, is associated with dull-looking hair, and can affect the lifespan of your appliances.

Tony Jones, general manager at Harvey Water Softeners, said: "Hardness of water can affect its taste, and it's harder to give your home that shiny finish when cleaning - due to the limescale and scum caused as a result of hard water. It can even affect how you wash your hair, clean your car and ensure your skin feels moisturised."

Most Read

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Hitchin named runner-up in Great British High Street Awards

Hitchin narrowly missed out on top spot in the Great British High Street Awards 2019. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage school site entrance shut as police investigate verbal abuse of staff

Marriotts School in Stevenage closed its Brittain Way entrance to visitors following two incidents of verbal abuse against staff. Picture: Archant

Strangers ensure disabled Stevenage man’s long-held dream of clubbing comes true for 21st birthday

Gus Mangham, with his dad Lee, looking forward to clubbing at The Vault. Picture: Rouanne Mangham.

Stevenage primary school closed due to gas leak

Fairlands Primary School was closed today due to a gas leak. Picture: Google

Most Read

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Hitchin named runner-up in Great British High Street Awards

Hitchin narrowly missed out on top spot in the Great British High Street Awards 2019. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage school site entrance shut as police investigate verbal abuse of staff

Marriotts School in Stevenage closed its Brittain Way entrance to visitors following two incidents of verbal abuse against staff. Picture: Archant

Strangers ensure disabled Stevenage man’s long-held dream of clubbing comes true for 21st birthday

Gus Mangham, with his dad Lee, looking forward to clubbing at The Vault. Picture: Rouanne Mangham.

Stevenage primary school closed due to gas leak

Fairlands Primary School was closed today due to a gas leak. Picture: Google

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage third highest in UK for hard water

Of all the towns and cities in the UK, Stevenage is ranked third highest for hard water

Safeguarding events coming to Stevenage schools to tackle county lines and knife crime

Police launched a competition, Stevenage Operation Edge last year to tackle knife crime., where students from Marriotts School were presented with a prize by mayor of Stevenage councillor Margaret Notley and Stevenage neighbourhood inspector Simon Tabert. Picture: DANNY LOO

Data protection and ePrivacy advice on offer at Letchworth drop-in clinic

A Letchworth data protection company are offering free advice to mark Data Protection Day on Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Back of the net! £6,000 funding awarded to Football For Fathers

Football for Fathers has received £6,000 in funding from Ei and Carling's Made Local campaign Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage primary school celebrates 60th birthday

Schoolchildren at Camps Hill in Stevenage have celebrated the school's 60th birthday with a visit from Mayor Simon Speller. Picture: Camps Hill School
Drive 24