Stevenage third highest in UK for hard water

Of all the towns and cities in the UK, Stevenage is ranked third highest for hard water Archant

Of all the towns and cities in the UK, Stevenage ranks third highest for hard water - new research has revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 2020 UK Hard Water Index, compiled by Harvey Water Softeners, ranks Ipswich as having the hardest water and Edinburgh as having the softest, based on levels of calcium carbonate.

You may also want to watch:

These levels increase when water percolates through limestone and chalky rock - which Stevenage is in close proximity to.

Hard water is linked to skin conditions such as eczema, is associated with dull-looking hair, and can affect the lifespan of your appliances.

Tony Jones, general manager at Harvey Water Softeners, said: "Hardness of water can affect its taste, and it's harder to give your home that shiny finish when cleaning - due to the limescale and scum caused as a result of hard water. It can even affect how you wash your hair, clean your car and ensure your skin feels moisturised."