Ickleford man nominated for national Shed of the Year award

Dave Spencer, from Ickleford, is hoping to see his shed-cum-bar crowed the 2020 Shed of the Year.

A man from Ickleford has reached the finals of a national competition that could see his unique and homemade garden structure crowned ‘Shed of The Year’.

Inside 'Eric's', the Ickleford shed turned bar that could be crowned 2020 Shed of the Year.

55-year-old businessman Dave Spencer had a dream when he first moved into his property 15 years ago.

Dave wanted a place for his own, where he and his family could escape reality and relax.

So over the last decade or so, Dave has been working on ‘Eric’s’ – a homemade beach-style bar turned shed – that has now seen him named as one of three finalists in the annual Cuprinol Shed of The Year competition.

Dave said: “My shed has been on the drawing board since we moved into the property. It’s something I have planned since then.

Inside 'Eric's', the Ickleford shed turned bar that could be crowned 2020 Shed of the Year.

“I initially dug a trench for the electrics, water and more, but then had to wait until two years ago for the footings to be completed.

“It took about nine months more to finish, but now it has become a place to escape lockdown for some normality.

“We can have a drink, play some bar games such as billiards or darts and relax.”

Inside Eric’s, you’ll find a cosy bar with stools, lights and cocktail mixers. The walls are adnored with memorabillia, including a boxing themed mural and framed football shirts.

Inside 'Eric's', the Ickleford shed turned bar that could be crowned 2020 Shed of the Year.

The summer theme continues with a ‘Washroom’, a false window showing Norfolk’s Brancaster beach and a surfboard as part of the wall decor.

Dave says he has always wanted a place for his own, where he could enjoy socialising with friends and family.

The name ‘Eric’s’ was inspired by Dave’s grandad, who passed away just before he was born in 1965.

And the seaside theme was influenced by a strip of land just outside of Dave’s house – which he and his neighbours nicknamed ‘the beach’.

“We still haven’t seen the tide come in yet,” Dave chuckles.

Dave will be up against two other finalists in the Pub/Entertainment category, ‘Pallet Hollywood’ and ‘Pizza Folly’.

Should Dave be crowned 2020’s champion, he will win £1,000, a commemorative plaque, £100 worth of Cuprinol products and eternal shed glory.

Head Judge and founder of the competition Andrew Wilcox said: “The events of recent months have shown us what a valuable role sheds can play in our lives.

“They are spaces where we can help our NHS heroes, educate our children and care for our family.

“They highlight all that is great about Britain - our ingenuity, our eccentricity and our determination to help others.”

To see the rest of Eric’s and vote for Dave, visit www.readersheds.co.uk Voting closes on Saturday August 9.