Police are concerned for the welfare of Lana, aged 16, from Letchworth - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A 16-year-old has been reported missing from Letchworth.

Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary have launched an appeal to find Lana, who was last seen in Station Road in the town at around 8am on Wednesday, September 28.

A statement by police reads: "Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a girl who has gone missing from Letchworth.

"She is described as being 5ft 8ins tall with long straight blond hair.

"Lana was believed to be wearing blue jeans, a black and white checked shirt and a black jacket.

"Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"If you have seen Lana since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 245 of 28 September.

"If you believe you are with her now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately."