Christmas comes early for one man with 12 days of fancy dress challenge

During the first lockdown, Nick Jemetta raised more than £4,000 for charity with his fancydress fundraiser. Picture: Supplied Archant

Christmas has certainly come early for one man this year, as he will suit up for a special fundraiser for Age UK and North Herts and Stevenage Samaritans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Father of two, Nick Jemetta, has already planned out his 12 days of Christmas fancy dress challenge, which starts today.

The 37-year-old, from Hitchin, is no stranger to fancy dress, having donned 20 different costumes during the first national lockdown for charities, raising more than £4,000 in the process.

READ MORE: Meet the Hitchin man aiming for a world record with his fancy dress fundraiser

You may also want to watch:

This time around, Nick will wear 12 different Christmas-themed outfits for his work video calls, something he hopes will help people feel at ease when talking about difficult topics.

Nick said he wanted to do something for our elderly community that will bring them festive cheer during a Christmas unlike any other.

“Choosing to raise money for Age UK Herts and North Herts Samaritans means these incredible charities can continue to provide support to local people who need it the most,” Nick said.

“Taking on this challenge again has demonstrated the incredible spirit of our local community. Many of the costumes I’m going to wear were supplied at significant discount by Dance of Hitchin.

“I want to say a huge thank you to them – I’ve got some cracking costumes planned!”

To donate to Nick’s fundraiser, please visit: justgiving.com/team/12daysofchristmasfancydress