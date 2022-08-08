Former WWII engine worker Mary marks milestone 100th birthday

Mary Thornton has celebrated her 100th birthday at her home in Letchworth - Credit: Courtesy of Herts at Home

A former Rolls Royce employee from Letchworth - who made spitfire engines used in WWII - has recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

Mary Thornton marked the milestone birthday on July 29 at her home, where she was visited by Herts at Home carers who gifted her flowers and cake.

During her time with Rolls Royce, Mary met her husband and they married in 1944 before moving to Letchworth in 1946.

Mary moved into her current home as a new build in 1963 and remains there to this day. She originally stems from Scotland and still has her strong Scottish accent!

Since moving to Letchworth, Mary has been a machinist and worked for a long time as the cashier in Letchworth’s outdoor swimming pool.

She is most proud of her work at Irvin’s Parachute company as she proudly made the seat belts for the pilots in the Concorde planes.

Mary is close to her only child Tom, who is dedicated to ensuring Mary remains in her own home.

He and the team at Herts at Home surprised Mary with a visit on her birthday with gifts and a cake to ensure Mary had the best day and party.

Herts at Home carers said they are "so proud" to care for her at the ripe age of 100 still in the comfort of her own home.

Lianne Orford, community care team manager, said: “Herts at Home have been caring for Mary in her home in Letchworth. She is a vibrant lady with a fantastic sense of humour.

"She was visited on the day by our deputy community manager Joanne Hare, CQS’s Nina Weston and Neeley O’Gorman as well as one of her regular dedicated carers Shayne O’Dell.

"Herts at Home pride ourselves on delivering person-centred, high-quality care in order for our service users to remain in their own homes and were thrilled to present Mary with a birthday cake and bouquet of flowers to celebrate her 100th birthday.

"Everyone enjoyed the celebrations alongside Mary and her lovely family."