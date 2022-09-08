Parts of the film were shot in Letchworth and Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Archant

September marks 10 years since the Simon Pegg and Nick Frost comedy The World's End began filming in Hertfordshire.

The film, which was released in 2013, utilised locations in Letchworth and Welwyn Garden City to create the fictional town of Newton Haven.

The World's End was the third entry in Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and director Edgar Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy.

The movie followed on from 2004's Shaun of the Dead and 2007's Hot Fuzz.

A number of Letchworth and Welwyn Garden City locations were used to create the 12 pubs seen in the film. - Credit: Archant

It followed a group of friends who attempt to recreate a pub crawl that they experienced in their youth.

Locations in Letchworth that were used in the film include former retail store Wendy's Shop, The Three Magnets, The Colonnade, The Broadway Cinema, Thai Garden Restaurant, The Arena Tavern, Letchworth Railway Station and The Gardener’s Arms.

A cast including Simon Pegg, Paddy Considine, Nick Frost and Eddie Marsan were joined by Rosamond Pike and former 007 Pierce Brosnan. - Credit: Archant

Welwyn Garden City locations seen in the movie include The Peartree, Doctors Tonic, The Cork and The Parkway Bar.

The movie also features a stellar cast of high-profile actors including Pierce Brosnan, Rosamond Pike, Martin Freeman, Paddy Considine and David Bradley.

Unfortunately for the film, its release received mixed reviews from critics and movie-goers alike.

Simon Pegg, Martin Freeman, Paddy Considine, Nick Frost and Eddie Marsan filming in Letchworth. - Credit: Archant

The World's End also has the lowest rating of the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy on popular movie ratings website IMDb.

Despite this, The World's End goes down as an important part of a ever-popular trilogy, showcasing a variety of locations and businesses in Hertfordshire.