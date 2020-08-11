Young girl suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after falling from Arlesey cliff

A young girl has sustained “life-threatening injuries” after falling from a cliff at the Blue Lagoon lake in Arlesey yesterday.

An East of England Ambulance spokesperson confirmed that the girl was transported by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with “very serious injuries”.

The spokesperson said: “An ambulance, two ambulance officer vehicles, an RAF First Responder Vehicle, three Hazardous Area Response Team Vehicles and an Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to Hitchin Road, Arlesey, following reports of a girl injured in a fall yesterday (Aug 10).

“One patient was transported by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.”

The Blue & Green Lagoon Arlesey fishing club issued a statement on its Facebook page this morning, saying: “Yesterday we had an incident where some young girls came though the Fairfield footpath “gap” and made their way over to the cliff edge.

“We do not want to go into any specifics of what is rumoured to have happened, only to state one of the young girls fell down the cliff and sustained life-threatening injuries.

“I would personally like to thank the bailiff on duty at the time for his swift actions, and to all those bailiffs that attended to help the amazing crews of the emergency services throughout the entire incident.

“We have had amazing support from the Rural Police team and the full Bedfordshire force during the unprecedented times created by COVID-19 and would like to thank them for assisting in keeping the site as safe as we possibly could throughout the past six months.

“All our thoughts are with the young girl and her family, and we are wishing a speedy recovery.”