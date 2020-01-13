Advanced search

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

PUBLISHED: 13:07 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 13 January 2020

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Archant

A young boy received life-saving CPR yesterday afternoon after getting into difficulty at the North Herts Leisure Centre swimming pool in Letchworth.

Police and ambulance services were called at just before 3.20pm on Sunday after the child became unresponsive in the water.

You may also want to watch:

The young boy was pulled from the water by one of his parents and given emergency CPR by his parent and pool lifeguards.

An ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.17pm yesterday with reports of a child who was experiencing difficulty in water at North Herts Leisure Centre. We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance. The patient was taken to Lister Hospital by land ambulance and received further care."

Stevenage Leisure Limited - which operates North Herts Leisure Centre - has declined to comment.

Most Read

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust fails to act on NHS patient safety warnings

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Stevenage's Lister Hospital and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII, reported more than 8,000 patient safety incidents between December 2018 and November 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Laughable’ lack of action over flooded Stevenage underpass

Residents say the Clovelly Way underpass has been flooded for weeks. Picture: Ross Upchurch

Stevenage plumber hopes business success after new year resolution will inspire others

Stevenage plumber Carl Challis hopes to inspire ambitous New Year resolutions after his own business success. Picture: Courtesy of Golden Goose PR

Firefighters extinguish blaze in Letchworth park

Firefighters extinguished a small hut which was on fire in Letchworth. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Witness appeal after serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

Most Read

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust fails to act on NHS patient safety warnings

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Stevenage's Lister Hospital and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII, reported more than 8,000 patient safety incidents between December 2018 and November 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Laughable’ lack of action over flooded Stevenage underpass

Residents say the Clovelly Way underpass has been flooded for weeks. Picture: Ross Upchurch

Stevenage plumber hopes business success after new year resolution will inspire others

Stevenage plumber Carl Challis hopes to inspire ambitous New Year resolutions after his own business success. Picture: Courtesy of Golden Goose PR

Firefighters extinguish blaze in Letchworth park

Firefighters extinguished a small hut which was on fire in Letchworth. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Witness appeal after serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

Latest from the The Comet

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Tributes paid to ‘visionary’ former headteacher who gave Baldock school its name

Former Knights Templar headteacher Vivian Crellin has died aged 94. Picture: Courtesy of the Knights Templar School

Samaritans tackling winter blues head-on with ‘Brew Monday’

Samaritans' Brew Monday events will be kicking off on Monday, 20 January. Picture: Samaritans

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust fails to act on NHS patient safety warnings

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Stevenage's Lister Hospital and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII, reported more than 8,000 patient safety incidents between December 2018 and November 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tesco Bags of Help looking for grant applications in North Herts and Stevenage

Linda Auburn says her mother can no longer shop in Tesco at The Forum in Stevenage because there are no trolleys for wheelchair users. Picture: Danny Loo.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists