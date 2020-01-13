Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

A young boy received life-saving CPR yesterday afternoon after getting into difficulty at the North Herts Leisure Centre swimming pool in Letchworth.

Police and ambulance services were called at just before 3.20pm on Sunday after the child became unresponsive in the water.

The young boy was pulled from the water by one of his parents and given emergency CPR by his parent and pool lifeguards.

An ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.17pm yesterday with reports of a child who was experiencing difficulty in water at North Herts Leisure Centre. We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance. The patient was taken to Lister Hospital by land ambulance and received further care."

Stevenage Leisure Limited - which operates North Herts Leisure Centre - has declined to comment.