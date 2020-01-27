Advanced search

Woman remains in 'critical condition' after A507 Stotfold crash

PUBLISHED: 14:42 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 27 January 2020

The woman was taken to Lister Hospital by land ambulance. Picture: Archant

The woman was taken to Lister Hospital by land ambulance. Picture: Archant

Archant

A woman involved in a crash on the A507 at Stotfold remains in 'stable but critical condition' in hospital.

The three-vehicle collision occurred on the morning of Friday, January 17 - around 7.20am - and shut the road from the A1(M) to the Norton Road junction for a number of hours in both directions.

The woman was taken to Lister Hospital by land ambulance and remains in a critical condition, Bedfordshire Police have confirmed.

Beds police are still appealing for witnesses and urge anyone with dash cam footage to call on 101, quoting Op Beige.

