Woman remains in 'critical condition' after A507 Stotfold crash
PUBLISHED: 14:42 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 27 January 2020
A woman involved in a crash on the A507 at Stotfold remains in 'stable but critical condition' in hospital.
The three-vehicle collision occurred on the morning of Friday, January 17 - around 7.20am - and shut the road from the A1(M) to the Norton Road junction for a number of hours in both directions.
The woman was taken to Lister Hospital by land ambulance and remains in a critical condition, Bedfordshire Police have confirmed.
Beds police are still appealing for witnesses and urge anyone with dash cam footage to call on 101, quoting Op Beige.