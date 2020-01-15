Updated
Elderly woman suffers head injury after collision with car in Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 09:42 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 15 January 2020
Archant
A woman in her 80s has been taken to hospital with a head injury after a crash in Stevenage this morning.
Police were called just after 7am today to reports of the collision involving a pedestrian and a Ford Fiesta in Broadwater Crescent.
A road closure was put in place at the junction for Broadhall Way while emergency services worked at the scene.
Witnesses to this incident can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the police's force communications room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 - quoting reference ISR 95 of January 15.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.