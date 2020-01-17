Elderly woman in critical condition after Stevenage crash as police urge witnesses to come forward

An elderly woman remains in hospital following a collision in Broadwater Crescent, Stevenage. Picture: Healthwatch Archant

An 80-year-old woman remains in hospital in a critical condition following a serious collision in Stevenage on Wednesday, with police urging anyone with information to get in touch.

At around 7.10am, a female pedestrian was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Fiesta in Broadwater Crescent - with the woman taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after sustaining serious injuries.

Sergeant Tom Daly, who is investigating, said: "This occurred at a very busy time in the morning, and we believe a fair amount of people would have witnessed the incident, or driven past the scene soon after.

"If you did witness the incident and haven't spoken to us yet, please get in contact as a matter of urgency.

"Also, if you were in the area that morning around the time specified, and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please review your footage as soon as possible and send us anything that you think could assist with our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Daly directly via email at Tom.Daly@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, on a web chat via herts.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting Op Shalgram.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.