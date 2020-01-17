Advanced search

Woman in 'serious condition' following three-vehicle Stotfold crash on A507

PUBLISHED: 09:29 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:33 17 January 2020

A woman has been taken to Lister Hospital in a serious condition following an A507 crash at Stotfold. Picture: Helen Drake.

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the A507 at Stotfold this morning,

The woman was taken to Lister Hospital by land ambulance after the collision at around 7.20am.

Bedfordshire Police have also closed the A507 from the A1(M) to the Norton Road junction for a number of hours in both directions.

They are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or the lead up to it, in particular anyone with dash cam footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 45 of January 17.

Ambulance services sent a Hazardous Area Response Team, two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance to attend the scene.

