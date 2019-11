Large fallen tree blocks road between Hitchin and Letchworth

Police have closed Willian Road after a large tree fell, blocking the carriageway. Picture: Nick Boxall Archant

A large tree has fallen, blocking a country road between Hitchin and Letchworth.

INCIDENT: #Hitchin #Letchworth Willian Rd, road is currently CLOSED due to a fallen tree blocking the carriageway. Please take alternative routes. #Avoid pic.twitter.com/pPa0J22ENS — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) November 13, 2019

Police attended Willian Road this morning after being called at 9.25am, and road closures have been put in place.

Herts Highways have contacted contractor Ringway to arrange for the tree to be removed.