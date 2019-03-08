Trains delayed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 08:29 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 25 July 2019
Archant
The Great Northern line towards Stevenage via Welwyn Garden City is disrupted due to a points failure between Alexandra Palace and Potters Bar.
Trains running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed, and others may run non-stop between New Barnet and Potters Bar.
Journey times will be extended by up to 20 minutes.
There are also travel restrictions across Thameslink and Great Northern services due to the hot weather, with speed restrictions in place on some routes due to high track temperatures.