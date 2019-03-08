Advanced search

Man dies on Stevenage building site after cardiac arrest

PUBLISHED: 16:36 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 22 October 2019

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended Wedgwood Way in Stevenage, but sadly the man passed away. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Aimbulance Trust

A man passed away on a Stevenage building site this morning despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles, three hazardous area response team vehicles, the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and police were called to the site in Wedgwood Way about 9am following reports that a man was injured and has stopped breathing.

He had also suffered a cardiac arrest.

Despite the best efforts of all involved, the patient sadly died at the scene.

