Woman, 80, 'seriously injured' in Hitchin truck collision

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash in Hitchin's Queen Street. Picture: Casey Gutteridge Archant

Police have launched a witness appeal after a woman in her 80s sustained serious injuries after colliding with a truck in Hitchin yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services responded to reports that a pedestrian and an orange truck had been involved in a collision in Queen Street at 10.50am.

The pedestrian, an elderly woman, was taken to hospital to be treated after sustaining what police have described as "serious injuries".

You may also want to watch:

PC Tony Saunders from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "I am appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or the events leading up to the collision, to get in touch.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who might have captured what happened on dash cam footage.

"If you can help, please get in touch via 101 or email me at tony.saunders@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting ISR 241 of August 12."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.