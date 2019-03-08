Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Train speed restriction in place tomorrow due to unprecedented weather forecast

PUBLISHED: 16:40 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 24 July 2019

Speed restrictions on the trains will be in place due to the hot weather conditions which could see the tracks reach 50°C. Picture: Network Rail

Speed restrictions on the trains will be in place due to the hot weather conditions which could see the tracks reach 50°C. Picture: Network Rail

Archant

With the temperature set to soar into the high 30s tomorrow, speed restrictions will be in place on trains across Hertfordshire.

To protect passenger safety, speed limits are being halved on the East Coast Main Line south of Peterborough.

Network Rail has said these safety measures are likely to lead to cancellations, longer journey times and busier services on the network.

The forecast of the unprecedented conditions could see steel rails topping 50°C in the sun, leaving them at risk of buckling under pressure.

Managing director of Network Rail Eastern Rob McIntosh said: "Passenger safety will always be our number one priority. And with forecasts of unprecedented temperatures, we have to take action to keep people safe.

You may also want to watch:

"Reducing speed limits will mean fewer services and busier trains on our main routes into and out of London.

"So I'd like to ask all passengers to think about whether their journey is really necessary and, if it is, to make sure they plan well ahead.

"I'm sorry for the disruption this will cause, but it is essential to maintain the safety of the travelling public."

The speed limit of the East Coast Main Line is 125mph in normal circumstances. The extreme weather is set to see that limit reduced to 60mph at the southern end of the line.

Train operating companies are working on revised schedules, but there will be reduced services, with longer journey times and the likelihood of overcrowding.

Anyone who has to travel should consult operators for the latest travel information, allow extra time for their journey and carry water with them.

It is hoped services will return to normal on Friday, with temperatures forecast to drop.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Man arrested in connection with Hitchin firearm incident

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Hitchin wanted appeal success

Police are no longer searching for a wanted man from Hitchin

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Man arrested in connection with Hitchin firearm incident

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Hitchin wanted appeal success

Police are no longer searching for a wanted man from Hitchin

Latest from the The Comet

Train speed restriction in place tomorrow due to unprecedented weather forecast

Speed restrictions on the trains will be in place due to the hot weather conditions which could see the tracks reach 50°C. Picture: Network Rail

Stevenage crash: Chief Inspector on speeding concerns, Cruise-Herts meets and what they knew

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Hitchin outskirts

Police are appealing for information following a serious crash in Hitchin yesterday evening.

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Stevenage crash: Pleas with police to stop meets fell on deaf ears, say residents

Police in the Roaring Meg South car park, close to the scene of a crash involving two cars on Monkswood Way in Stevenage the night before. Picture: YUI MOK/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists