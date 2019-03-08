Breaking

Great Northern services affected by trespassers on Stevenage tracks

Govia Thameslink has announced that Great Northern train services running through Stevenage will be affected by trespassers on the railway.

In a tweet sent out this afternoon, the company said services may be cancelled or delayed.

They said: "All lines have reopened following an earlier trespass incident.

"Trains are still subject to delay and short notice platform alterations at Stevenage."

More information to follow.