Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking

Great Northern services affected by trespassers on Stevenage tracks

PUBLISHED: 14:06 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 16 July 2019

Stevenage Train Station

Stevenage Train Station

Archant

Govia Thameslink has announced that Great Northern train services running through Stevenage will be affected by trespassers on the railway.

In a tweet sent out this afternoon, the company said services may be cancelled or delayed.

You may also want to watch:

They said: "All lines have reopened following an earlier trespass incident.

"Trains are still subject to delay and short notice platform alterations at Stevenage."

More information to follow.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage doctor awaits tribunal hearing following allegations of misconduct

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan awaits tribunal over allegations of misconduct.

Offley restaurant to close after 13 years

Offley Oriental has closed after 13 years in the community. Picture: Google Maps

Letchworth family launches fundraiser after daughter’s health deteriorates

Emily Marvell, 19, needs your help getting life-prolonging drugs. Picture: Supplied

Will the real Banksy please stand up?

Banksy posing with her Dad. Picture: Gem Gavaghan

Missing appeal: Stevenage woman now found

Police appeal: woman found

Most Read

Stevenage doctor awaits tribunal hearing following allegations of misconduct

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan awaits tribunal over allegations of misconduct.

Offley restaurant to close after 13 years

Offley Oriental has closed after 13 years in the community. Picture: Google Maps

Letchworth family launches fundraiser after daughter’s health deteriorates

Emily Marvell, 19, needs your help getting life-prolonging drugs. Picture: Supplied

Will the real Banksy please stand up?

Banksy posing with her Dad. Picture: Gem Gavaghan

Missing appeal: Stevenage woman now found

Police appeal: woman found

Latest from the The Comet

Great Northern services affected by trespassers on Stevenage tracks

Stevenage Train Station

Knebworth school cook wins top prize in national culinary competition

Lisa Miles with her awards and winning cake. Picture: Kim Swain.

Letchworth school encapsulates heritage with time capsule

Former student Sophia Dirosa returned to Highfield School in Letchworth to bury the time capsule with Mr Morris and Mr Furness. Picture: Gillian Jemetta

Investigation into ‘serious incident’ at East and North Herts NHS Trust concludes

Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Danny Loo.

Fan favourite Parrett returns to Stevenage for new season

Fan favourite Dean Parrett is back at Stevenage. Picture: Stevenage FC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists