Great Northern services affected by trespassers on Stevenage tracks
PUBLISHED: 14:06 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 16 July 2019
Govia Thameslink has announced that Great Northern train services running through Stevenage will be affected by trespassers on the railway.
In a tweet sent out this afternoon, the company said services may be cancelled or delayed.
They said: "All lines have reopened following an earlier trespass incident.
"Trains are still subject to delay and short notice platform alterations at Stevenage."
More information to follow.