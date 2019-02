Train delays between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City

Delays between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City are expected until 10am. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

Train services are currently delayed between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City, due to an ‘operational incident’.

Southbound lines are blocked causing delays of up to 15 minutes for trains between the two stations.

The disruption is expected to continue until 10am.