Trains delayed due to speed restriction between Royston and Cambridge

A speed restriction is causing delays for trains going through North Herts and Stevenage.

The speed restriction is in place over defective track on the Great Northern line between Royston and Cambridge.

Trains on the Cambridge line will be running at reduced speed, causing services to be delayed by up to 10 minutes.

The disruption is expected to last until 6pm, according to rail operator Govia Thameslink.