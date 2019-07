Great Northern services back on track following Stevenage trespass

Stevenage Train Station Archant

Great Northern train services running through Stevenage have returned to normal following earlier disruption.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Govia Thameslink had said that a trespass incident in Stevenage caused delays and cancellations to services.

But within the hour, a tweet from Great Northern confirmed that the disruption has now cleared.