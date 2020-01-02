Advanced search

Service disruption for Great Northern and Thameslink passengers due to East Coast upgrade works

PUBLISHED: 17:16 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 02 January 2020

Planned work along the East Coast main line will start this weekend. Picture: Network Rail

Rail users are being advised to double check travel arrangements as services will be affected by engineering works starting this weekend.

Passengers will experience a reduced weekend service from January 5 until January 19, with further reductions in place starting February 8 to February 23 - with rail operators expecting much busier trains on these weekends.

On Saturday and Sunday, January 25 and 26, Saturday, February 29, and Sunday, March 1, no services will call at London King's Cross, resulting in a heavily revised timetable. Network Rail has also announced that a limited bus service will be in use, starting on Saturday, January 25, and have urged passengers to plan their journey ahead of time and allow extra time to travel.

Train operators on the East Coast Main Line and Network Rail announced the planned works in October, which form part of the £1.2 billion engineering investment.

Workers will be carrying out upgrades to signalling system, power supply and tracks at King's Cross, as well as further construction work on Stevenage's new fifth platform.

