Train lines reopened from Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City to London after broken track discovered overnight

A Great Northern train. Picture: Great Northern. Archant

All train lines are now open on the Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City to London route following a broken rail on the track.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

⚠️ #GNUpdates - Following a broken rail between Moorgate and Finsbury Park all lines have now reopened as Network Rail have repaired the issue.



ℹ️Service info and ticket acceptancehttps://t.co/4Zwstyw4Rz pic.twitter.com/NMKzOap99j — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) 22 January 2019

Network Rail engineers spotted the issue while working overnight between Finsbury Park and Moorgate, temporarily closing all lines while they fixed the problem.

Passengers travelling from Stevenage or Welwyn Garden City to Moorgate on the Great Northern line were facing disruption and cancellations while that work took place.

However, all lines are now open. There may still be delays, revisions, or cancellations until about 8am.