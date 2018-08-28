Train lines reopened from Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City to London after broken track discovered overnight
PUBLISHED: 07:40 22 January 2019
Archant
All train lines are now open on the Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City to London route following a broken rail on the track.
Network Rail engineers spotted the issue while working overnight between Finsbury Park and Moorgate, temporarily closing all lines while they fixed the problem.
Passengers travelling from Stevenage or Welwyn Garden City to Moorgate on the Great Northern line were facing disruption and cancellations while that work took place.
However, all lines are now open. There may still be delays, revisions, or cancellations until about 8am.