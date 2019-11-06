Rail disruption between Hitchin and Cambridge due to Foxton points failure

Trains running between Hitchin and Cambridge have been disrupted due a points failure. Picture: Great Northern Archant

Train services running between Hitchin and Cambridge will be cancelled or delayed this afternoon, as a points failure in Foxton has caused the line to be blocked.

#GNUpdates - Due to a points failure between Hitchin and Cambridge the line towards Cambridge is blocked.



Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed.



More information to follow. — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) November 6, 2019

Great Northern and Thameslink customers are advised to delay travelling if possible, as issues are currently set to continue until at least 6pm.

Those who do not wish to delay their journey should expect their journey time to be extended by up to an hour, and should seek an alternative route.

Services in the opposite direction are currently running, however are expected to be disrupted later, as trains have been enable to complete their current service.

Replacement buses have been requested for Hitchin and Cambridge, but there has been no confirmation of these yet.

Tickets are valid at no extra cost from:

- Thameslink and Great Northern services between London King's Cross, London St Pancras, Cambridge and Peterborough

- Greater Anglia services between London Liverpool Street and Ely

- Cross Country services between Cambridge and Peterborough.