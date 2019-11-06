Advanced search

Rail disruption between Hitchin and Cambridge due to Foxton points failure

PUBLISHED: 15:48 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 06 November 2019

Trains running between Hitchin and Cambridge have been disrupted due a points failure. Picture: Great Northern

Trains running between Hitchin and Cambridge have been disrupted due a points failure. Picture: Great Northern

Archant

Train services running between Hitchin and Cambridge will be cancelled or delayed this afternoon, as a points failure in Foxton has caused the line to be blocked.

Great Northern and Thameslink customers are advised to delay travelling if possible, as issues are currently set to continue until at least 6pm.

Those who do not wish to delay their journey should expect their journey time to be extended by up to an hour, and should seek an alternative route.

Services in the opposite direction are currently running, however are expected to be disrupted later, as trains have been enable to complete their current service.

You may also want to watch:

Replacement buses have been requested for Hitchin and Cambridge, but there has been no confirmation of these yet.

Tickets are valid at no extra cost from:

- Thameslink and Great Northern services between London King's Cross, London St Pancras, Cambridge and Peterborough

- Greater Anglia services between London Liverpool Street and Ely

- Cross Country services between Cambridge and Peterborough.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Surprises in store at Stevenage’s free fireworks display on Bonfire Night

Stevenage's 2019 fireworks show will take place at Fairlands Valley Park on Tuesday, November 5. Picture: Alan Davies

Wife and lover found guilty of murdering Gosmore farmer William Taylor

Angela Taylor, of Charlton Road in Charlton, and Paul Cannon, of Pirton Road in Hitchin, have been found guilty of the murder of William 'Bill' Taylor. Picture: Herts police

Hitchin hairdresser saves customer’s life after spotting ‘black mark’ during appointment

66-year-old Teresa Richards had a melanoma on her crown discovered by her hairdresser. Picture: Teresa Richards

Stevenage underpasses given urban art makeover after weather cancels festival

The underpasses around The Oval area of Stevenage have been sprayed with urban art designs. Picture: Jacob Savill

William Taylor’s son says family can ‘start to grieve our loss’ after guilty verdict

William Taylor's estranged wife Angela Taylor, and her lover Paul Cannon, were found guilty of his murder at St Albans Crown Court today. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Surprises in store at Stevenage’s free fireworks display on Bonfire Night

Stevenage's 2019 fireworks show will take place at Fairlands Valley Park on Tuesday, November 5. Picture: Alan Davies

Wife and lover found guilty of murdering Gosmore farmer William Taylor

Angela Taylor, of Charlton Road in Charlton, and Paul Cannon, of Pirton Road in Hitchin, have been found guilty of the murder of William 'Bill' Taylor. Picture: Herts police

Hitchin hairdresser saves customer’s life after spotting ‘black mark’ during appointment

66-year-old Teresa Richards had a melanoma on her crown discovered by her hairdresser. Picture: Teresa Richards

Stevenage underpasses given urban art makeover after weather cancels festival

The underpasses around The Oval area of Stevenage have been sprayed with urban art designs. Picture: Jacob Savill

William Taylor’s son says family can ‘start to grieve our loss’ after guilty verdict

William Taylor's estranged wife Angela Taylor, and her lover Paul Cannon, were found guilty of his murder at St Albans Crown Court today. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Rail disruption between Hitchin and Cambridge due to Foxton points failure

Trains running between Hitchin and Cambridge have been disrupted due a points failure. Picture: Great Northern

North Herts climate activists take stand against Luton Airport expansion

An alliance of campaigners - including members of North Herts Extinction Rebellion - took a stand against the Luton Aiport expansion at Hitchin Town Hall yesterday. Picture: NH XR

Second arrest made following double wanted appeal in North Herts

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Hitchin on suspicion of robbery and aggravated vehicle taking.

This is Engineering Day: Stevenage MBDA engineer challenges stereotypes of her profession

Christina Lanisek is keen to dispel the narrow stereotype of engineering. Picture: Courtesy of MBDA

Stevenage woman banned from running company after care home put residents at risk

Anita Ram from Stevenage started running Millfield Lodge Care Home in Gamlingay, Cambridgeshire, as a sole trader business in the early 1990s. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists