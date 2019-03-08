Signalling fault causes disruption to trains between Hitchin and Cambridge

A fault with the signalling system between Letchworth and Baldock railway stations means trains between Hitchin and Cambridge are being delayed or cancelled.

⚠️ #GNUpdates - We have been informed by @networkrail of a fault with the signalling system between Letchworth Garden City and Baldock.



As a result of this, services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed.



ℹ️ More information to follow. — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) August 6, 2019

The recurring fault means that trains that would normally run between London King's Cross and Baldock will terminate, and restart, from Letchworth.

Passengers will still be able to travel to and from Baldock by using Cambridge services.

Network Rail operatives are on site at Baldock, and investigations into the issue are ongoing.

In this particular situation the fault has been confirmed as a 'track circuit failure'. This means the signalling system is unable to automatically verify if the next section of track past the affected signal is clear.

The rail network is designed so that if a signal stops working, trains will stop before they reach it.

While this issue is ongoing, train crew will stop at the affected signal and contact the signalling centre to confirm their location, which at this point the signaller will verbally authorise the driver to continue towards the next signal.

This process adds time to every trains journey, which means services can experience short delays.

Disruption is set to continue until 7.30pm today.