Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Signalling fault causes disruption to trains between Hitchin and Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 18:06 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:06 06 August 2019

Signalling fault set to cause disruption to services running through Letchoworth and Baldock. Picture: Great Northern.

Signalling fault set to cause disruption to services running through Letchoworth and Baldock. Picture: Great Northern.

Archant

A fault with the signalling system between Letchworth and Baldock railway stations means trains between Hitchin and Cambridge are being delayed or cancelled.

The recurring fault means that trains that would normally run between London King's Cross and Baldock will terminate, and restart, from Letchworth.

Passengers will still be able to travel to and from Baldock by using Cambridge services.

Network Rail operatives are on site at Baldock, and investigations into the issue are ongoing.

You may also want to watch:

In this particular situation the fault has been confirmed as a 'track circuit failure'. This means the signalling system is unable to automatically verify if the next section of track past the affected signal is clear.

The rail network is designed so that if a signal stops working, trains will stop before they reach it.

While this issue is ongoing, train crew will stop at the affected signal and contact the signalling centre to confirm their location, which at this point the signaller will verbally authorise the driver to continue towards the next signal.

This process adds time to every trains journey, which means services can experience short delays.

Disruption is set to continue until 7.30pm today.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Major Stevenage road partially shut due to crash

Six Hills Way has been closed this afternoon between Homestead Moat and Colestrete. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Confusion and contradiction over breastfeeding rules at Hitchin pool

Jennifer (R) and her friends say they were prevented from breastfeeding at Hitchin Outdoor Pool. Picture: Jen Charlton

Tesco: 4,500 jobs to be axed amid changes to Metro and Express stores

4,500 jobs are at risk following Tesco's announcement. Picture: Google Street View

Tractor corn spillage shuts Stevenage road after trailer overturns

Police closed North Road in Stevenage last night after a trailer had tipped over, spilling its load of corn into the road. Picture: Danny Loo

Wagamama set to open new restaurant on Stevenage Leisure Park this month

Wagamama is set to open in Stevenage on August 19.

Most Read

Major Stevenage road partially shut due to crash

Six Hills Way has been closed this afternoon between Homestead Moat and Colestrete. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Confusion and contradiction over breastfeeding rules at Hitchin pool

Jennifer (R) and her friends say they were prevented from breastfeeding at Hitchin Outdoor Pool. Picture: Jen Charlton

Tesco: 4,500 jobs to be axed amid changes to Metro and Express stores

4,500 jobs are at risk following Tesco's announcement. Picture: Google Street View

Tractor corn spillage shuts Stevenage road after trailer overturns

Police closed North Road in Stevenage last night after a trailer had tipped over, spilling its load of corn into the road. Picture: Danny Loo

Wagamama set to open new restaurant on Stevenage Leisure Park this month

Wagamama is set to open in Stevenage on August 19.

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage crash: One remains in hospital in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Signalling fault causes disruption to trains between Hitchin and Cambridge

Signalling fault set to cause disruption to services running through Letchoworth and Baldock. Picture: Great Northern.

Bank cards stolen in Stevenage car park linked to Herts-wide theft trend

Asda, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Suspect who ‘elbowed man in head’ got off at Welwyn North station

Police would like to speak to the man pictured. Picture: BTP.

Drink driving arrest made following Stevenage crash

Police have arrested one person on suspicion of drink driving. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists