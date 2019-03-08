Train delays expected as passenger taken ill in Letchworth
PUBLISHED: 16:45 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 05 August 2019
Archant
Delays to rail services going towards London are expected until 6pm after a woman was taken ill on a train at Letchworth.
An ambulance service spokesman said: "We are currently responding to reports of a woman taken ill on a train and have two ambulances attending at Letchworth Station."
Trains are unable to stop at platform one at the station.
Journeys through Letchworth towards London may be delayed by up to 20 minutes.