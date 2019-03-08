Train delays expected as passenger taken ill in Letchworth

A passenger has been taken ill at Letchworth railway station. Picture: Alan Millard Archant

Delays to rail services going towards London are expected until 6pm after a woman was taken ill on a train at Letchworth.

⚠️ #GNUpdates - Trains are currently unable to stop at platform 1 at Letchworth Garden City.



If you are travelling through Letchworth Garden City towards London, your journey may be delayed by approximately 20 minutes. — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) August 5, 2019

An ambulance service spokesman said: "We are currently responding to reports of a woman taken ill on a train and have two ambulances attending at Letchworth Station."

Trains are unable to stop at platform one at the station.

Journeys through Letchworth towards London may be delayed by up to 20 minutes.