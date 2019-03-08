Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Train delays expected as passenger taken ill in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 16:45 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 05 August 2019

A passenger has been taken ill at Letchworth railway station. Picture: Alan Millard

A passenger has been taken ill at Letchworth railway station. Picture: Alan Millard

Archant

Delays to rail services going towards London are expected until 6pm after a woman was taken ill on a train at Letchworth.

You may also want to watch:

An ambulance service spokesman said: "We are currently responding to reports of a woman taken ill on a train and have two ambulances attending at Letchworth Station."

Trains are unable to stop at platform one at the station.

Journeys through Letchworth towards London may be delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tractor corn spillage shuts Stevenage road after trailer overturns

Police closed North Road in Stevenage last night after a trailer had tipped over, spilling its load of corn into the road. Picture: Danny Loo

Hertfordshire’s dancing cop shakes it at Brighton Pride

The dancing cop at Brighton Pride. Picture: Herts Police.

Stevenage and Hitchin stations among UK’s best for bike thieves

Hitchin and Stevenage railway stations have recorded the most bike thefts in our area since 2016. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Tesco: 4,500 jobs to be axed amid changes to Metro and Express stores

4,500 jobs are at risk following Tesco's announcement. Picture: Google Street View

North Hertfordshire College plans for £5m revamp by selling off land for housing

North Hertfordshire College has announced plans to invest £5 million into sports facilities. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Tractor corn spillage shuts Stevenage road after trailer overturns

Police closed North Road in Stevenage last night after a trailer had tipped over, spilling its load of corn into the road. Picture: Danny Loo

Hertfordshire’s dancing cop shakes it at Brighton Pride

The dancing cop at Brighton Pride. Picture: Herts Police.

Stevenage and Hitchin stations among UK’s best for bike thieves

Hitchin and Stevenage railway stations have recorded the most bike thefts in our area since 2016. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Tesco: 4,500 jobs to be axed amid changes to Metro and Express stores

4,500 jobs are at risk following Tesco's announcement. Picture: Google Street View

North Hertfordshire College plans for £5m revamp by selling off land for housing

North Hertfordshire College has announced plans to invest £5 million into sports facilities. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the The Comet

Last push to help Stevenage boy’s dream sensory garden come to life

With the community's help, this could become a sensory garden by the end of August. Picture: Trish Newton

Train delays expected as passenger taken ill in Letchworth

A passenger has been taken ill at Letchworth railway station. Picture: Alan Millard

Tesco: 4,500 jobs to be axed amid changes to Metro and Express stores

4,500 jobs are at risk following Tesco's announcement. Picture: Google Street View

Maamria frustrated as Boro lose curtain-raiser at Salford

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria on the touchline during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

North Hertfordshire College plans for £5m revamp by selling off land for housing

North Hertfordshire College has announced plans to invest £5 million into sports facilities. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists