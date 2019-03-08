Advanced search

Rail disruption between Stevenage and Hertford North due to electricity failure

PUBLISHED: 16:25 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 10 June 2019

An electrical fault at Stevenage station is causing rail disruption between Watton-at-Stone and Hertford North. Picture: Peter Alvey

An electrical fault at Stevenage station is causing rail disruption between Watton-at-Stone and Hertford North. Picture: Peter Alvey

A failure of the electricity supply between Stevenage and Hertford North is set to cause disruption to train services until 5pm.

Journeys to and from Watton-at-Stone will take longer than expected, as journey times may be extended by up to 30 minutes.

This will have a knock-on impact on the Hertford Loop line as a whole, which also calls at Cuffley.

Gova Thameslink, which runs Great Northern services, is advising customers travelling from Moorgate who require Watton-at-Stone to travel on a replacement bus service from Hertford North to Stevenage, and change there for a bus towards Watton-at-Stone.

In both directions, Moorgate to Watton-at-Stone services will terminate at Hertford North. Watton-at-Stone station will not be served by rail.

