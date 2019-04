Train delays between Letchworth and Cambridge

Great Northern trains are delayed between Letchworth and Cambridge. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

Great Northern services between Letchworth and Cambridge may be delayed by up to 30 minutes due to a problem with the overhead wires.

Earlier today an object was caught on the overhead electrical wires between Letchworth Garden City and Cambridge.

All lines have now been reopened, however services may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.