Advanced search

Rail disruption caused by broken down freight train near Hertford North

PUBLISHED: 07:57 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:57 02 December 2019

Services between Finsbury Park and Hertford North will be cancelled, delayed or revised, due to a broken down freight train going northbound. Picture: Great Northern

Services between Finsbury Park and Hertford North will be cancelled, delayed or revised, due to a broken down freight train going northbound. Picture: Great Northern

Archant

Trains are set to be cancelled, delayed or revised, due to a broken down freight train between Finsbury Park and Hertford North.

You may also want to watch:

Disruption is expected to continue until 9am as the northbound line through Bowes Park is currently blocked.

There will be no direct service from Alexandra Palace via the Gordon Hill and Hertford North areas. Trains will either be cancelled or run non-stop from Alexandra Palace to Stevenage.

Services continue to run southbound, however some congestion in the area is causing further delays.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sonic boom heard across Hertfordshire

Typhoon jets flying faster than the speed of sound caused the explosion noise heard across Herts. Picture: Nick Emberson

Police operation launched following anti-social behaviour spike in Letchworth

Herts police first lauched Operation Kinematic in March this year. Picture: Archant

Festival for dogs set to return to Knebworth House

DogFest returns to Knebworth House from May 2 to May 3, 2020. Picture: Nigel Kirby Photography

Stevenage couple raise vital funds for cancer research in debut boxing match

Stevenage couple Simon Heron and Rachel Hensley have raised vital funds for Cancer Research UK by taking part in a boxing event. Picture: Courtesy of Solent News

Shefford curry house brings home national award

Dalchini Spice has won the Euro Asia 2019 Chef of the Year Award. Picture: Sumon Ahmed Chowdihury

Most Read

Sonic boom heard across Hertfordshire

Typhoon jets flying faster than the speed of sound caused the explosion noise heard across Herts. Picture: Nick Emberson

Police operation launched following anti-social behaviour spike in Letchworth

Herts police first lauched Operation Kinematic in March this year. Picture: Archant

Festival for dogs set to return to Knebworth House

DogFest returns to Knebworth House from May 2 to May 3, 2020. Picture: Nigel Kirby Photography

Stevenage couple raise vital funds for cancer research in debut boxing match

Stevenage couple Simon Heron and Rachel Hensley have raised vital funds for Cancer Research UK by taking part in a boxing event. Picture: Courtesy of Solent News

Shefford curry house brings home national award

Dalchini Spice has won the Euro Asia 2019 Chef of the Year Award. Picture: Sumon Ahmed Chowdihury

Latest from the The Comet

Rail disruption caused by broken down freight train near Hertford North

Services between Finsbury Park and Hertford North will be cancelled, delayed or revised, due to a broken down freight train going northbound. Picture: Great Northern

Festival for dogs set to return to Knebworth House

DogFest returns to Knebworth House from May 2 to May 3, 2020. Picture: Nigel Kirby Photography

Police operation launched following anti-social behaviour spike in Letchworth

Herts police first lauched Operation Kinematic in March this year. Picture: Archant

Shefford curry house brings home national award

Dalchini Spice has won the Euro Asia 2019 Chef of the Year Award. Picture: Sumon Ahmed Chowdihury

Letchworth students complete cooking competition heats

Katie and Teyte from St Francis' College took part in the Springboard FutureChef competition in Peterborough. Picture: St Francis' College
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists