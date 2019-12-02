Rail disruption caused by broken down freight train near Hertford North

Services between Finsbury Park and Hertford North will be cancelled, delayed or revised, due to a broken down freight train going northbound. Picture: Great Northern Archant

Trains are set to be cancelled, delayed or revised, due to a broken down freight train between Finsbury Park and Hertford North.

#GNUpdates -Due to a broken down freight train at Bowes Park, trains are currently unable to travel northbound towards Hertford North.



Services running through the station may be cancelled, delayed or diverted between Alexandra Palace and Stevenage.



ℹ️ More info to follow. — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) December 2, 2019

Disruption is expected to continue until 9am as the northbound line through Bowes Park is currently blocked.

There will be no direct service from Alexandra Palace via the Gordon Hill and Hertford North areas. Trains will either be cancelled or run non-stop from Alexandra Palace to Stevenage.

Services continue to run southbound, however some congestion in the area is causing further delays.