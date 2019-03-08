'Operational incident' causes train delays between Letchworth and Cambridge

Great Northern trains are delayed between Letchworth and Cambridge. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

There are delays on the trains this evening between Letchworth and Cambridge due to what is being described as an “operational incident”.

Great Northern services running northbound from Letchworth to Cambridge have been affected, with delays of up to 15 minutes.

Disruption is currently expected until at least 7.45pm.

For updates see greatnorthernrail.com.