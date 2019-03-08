Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Train services cancelled or delayed due to Watton-at-Stone inspection

PUBLISHED: 08:46 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 29 July 2019

Services will not call at Watton-at-Stone this morning due to a safety inspection of the tracks. Picture: Great Northern.

Services will not call at Watton-at-Stone this morning due to a safety inspection of the tracks. Picture: Great Northern.

Archant

Trains are not calling at Watton-on-Stone this morning due to a safety inspection of tracks between the station and Hertford North.

Services through these two stations on the Hertford loop - which starts at Stevenage - are set to be cancelled or delayed, and journey times will be extended by approximately 15 minutes.

You may also want to watch:

Customers travelling from Watton-at-Stone are advised to take a bus service - which is currently in place - to Stevenage, and change there for services to London.

Disruption is expected until 9am.

Trains services across the Great Northern network are set to be affected today, due to unavailability of crew, and overall journey time may be extended by 30 minutes to one hour.

Rail operator Govia Thameslink has requested rail replacement buses to be based at Welwyn Garden City, Hertford North, Alexandra Palace, Hitchin and Cambridge this afternoon.

Most Read

A1 closed between Biggleswade and Baldock Services as air ambulance lands to attend crash

A1 was closed between Biggleswade and Baldock Services last night. Picture: Archant

Car ends up down bank after two-vehicle crash in Stevenage

One car ended up going down the grassy bank and onto the cycle path below following a crash in Fairlands Way, Stevenage. Picture: Nick Gill

Asbestos-related cancer deaths in North Herts hit highest level since records began

Asbestos-related cancer deaths in North Hertfordshire are at their highest level since records began. Picture: Terry Harris

Eight arrested in Hitchin raid following firearm incident

Police were pictured in Highover Way, Hitchin yesterday afternoon. Picture: Submitted

North Herts graduate salaries rising by 43 per cent after five years of work

North Herts graduate salaries rise 43 per cent after the first five years of employment, according to new data. Photo: Calvste

Most Read

A1 closed between Biggleswade and Baldock Services as air ambulance lands to attend crash

A1 was closed between Biggleswade and Baldock Services last night. Picture: Archant

Car ends up down bank after two-vehicle crash in Stevenage

One car ended up going down the grassy bank and onto the cycle path below following a crash in Fairlands Way, Stevenage. Picture: Nick Gill

Asbestos-related cancer deaths in North Herts hit highest level since records began

Asbestos-related cancer deaths in North Hertfordshire are at their highest level since records began. Picture: Terry Harris

Eight arrested in Hitchin raid following firearm incident

Police were pictured in Highover Way, Hitchin yesterday afternoon. Picture: Submitted

North Herts graduate salaries rising by 43 per cent after five years of work

North Herts graduate salaries rise 43 per cent after the first five years of employment, according to new data. Photo: Calvste

Latest from the The Comet

Train services cancelled or delayed due to Watton-at-Stone inspection

Services will not call at Watton-at-Stone this morning due to a safety inspection of the tracks. Picture: Great Northern.

North Herts graduate salaries rising by 43 per cent after five years of work

North Herts graduate salaries rise 43 per cent after the first five years of employment, according to new data. Photo: Calvste

Fewer Moorgate line services due to ‘vandalism on a train’

Fewer trains are able to run between Hertford North and Moorgate due to a train being vandalism. Picture: Nick Gill

A1 closed between Biggleswade and Baldock Services as air ambulance lands to attend crash

A1 was closed between Biggleswade and Baldock Services last night. Picture: Archant

Letchworth’s Willmott Dixon win at industry Oscars

Letchworth's Willmott Dixon brings home Environmental Contractor of the Year Award at the Construction News Awards 2019. Picture: Construction News
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists