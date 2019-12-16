Advanced search

Thameslink to triple number of Saturday trains through Stevenage and Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 09:44 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:44 16 December 2019

Thameslink have announced new Saturday train services this winter. Picture: Archant

Thameslink Saturday train services into London will triple this month, following changes to the winter timetable.

Two additional Saturday trains will run every hour between Peterborough and Horsham, tripling the number of direct services to St Pancras International, central London and Gatwick Airport.

The changes - to be implemented on December 21 - mean that Stevenage and Hitchin stations will be serviced by three London-bound trains per hour.

Tom Moran, Managing Director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: "We are delighted to be introducing these improvements for our passengers, because we know there has been strong demand for them. This will provide more travel opportunities for existing and potential new passengers."

Other changes in the winter timetable - to begin on Sunday, December 15 - include the reinstatement of more weekday peak Great Northern trains calling at the busy stations of New Southgate and Oakleigh Park.

