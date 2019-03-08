Advanced search

Stotfold street cordoned off due to unexploded bomb fears

PUBLISHED: 15:38 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 21 October 2019

Police were called to Regent Street in Stotfold after fears of an unexploded bomb. Picture: Michael Brookes

Police were called to Regent Street in Stotfold after fears of an unexploded bomb. Picture: Michael Brookes

Archant

Police were called to Stotfold this afternoon amid concerns an unexploded bomb had been found by builders.

The whole street was cordoned off while police identified the object. Picture: Michael BrookesThe whole street was cordoned off while police identified the object. Picture: Michael Brookes

The whole of Regent Street was cordoned off at about 1.40pm after a cylinder was found in a resident's garden, feared to be an unexploded bomb.

Michael Brookes, who lives in Baldock and runs M.K Brookes Driveways, was one of the builders who made the discovery.



He told the Comet: "We were doing some work for a customer and we came across what we thought could be a bomb. The police response was good, they came out and closed the roads all around. We did panic a bit when we came across it."

The street was reopened after the object was actually said to be a Oxyacetylene steel cylinder. Picture: Michael BrookesThe street was reopened after the object was actually said to be a Oxyacetylene steel cylinder. Picture: Michael Brookes

Mr Brookes said he was told that the item was actually an Oxyacetylene steel cylinder, used in welding.

"Because of the size of it, if it was a bomb I was told the cordon would be massive - 200m in diameter - so we're thankful it wasn't a bomb," he added.

A Beds Police spokesperson said: "We were called today at around 1.40pm to a report of what was believed to be unexploded device found in a back garden of an address of Regent Street, Stotfold.

"Officers attended and a cordon and road closures were put in place as a precaution. The device was found to be a gas cylinder and the scene has since been stood down."

