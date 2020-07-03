Major Hitchin road closed in both directions after serious crash

Stotfold Road is closed in both directions - motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A major Hitchin road is closed this afternoon after a serious crash – and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

We are currently dealing with a scene of a serious injury road traffic collision on Stotfold Road in Hitchin. The road is closed in both directions starting in Letchworth all the way down into Hitchin, avoid the area. — BCH Road Policing Unit (@roadpoliceBCH) July 3, 2020

Emergency services – including a fire crew – are currently at the scene of a major collision in Stotfold Road, between Hitchin and Stotfold, which has closed the carriageway in both directions.

The entire road remains closed, from the Icknield Way junction in Letchworth, down to Hitchin.

A Herts police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 11.45am today (3 July) following a road traffic collision in Stotfold Road, Hitchin.

“Three vehicles were reported to have been involved. Damage was also caused to a house during the incident.

“Officers are currently on scene, alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services, and road closures remain in place while they work at the scene.”