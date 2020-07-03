Advanced search

Major Hitchin road closed in both directions after serious crash

PUBLISHED: 12:48 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 03 July 2020

Stotfold Road is closed in both directions - motorists are advised to avoid the area. Picture: Archant

Stotfold Road is closed in both directions - motorists are advised to avoid the area. Picture: Archant

Archant

A major Hitchin road is closed this afternoon after a serious crash – and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Emergency services – including a fire crew – are currently at the scene of a major collision in Stotfold Road, between Hitchin and Stotfold, which has closed the carriageway in both directions.

You may also want to watch:

The entire road remains closed, from the Icknield Way junction in Letchworth, down to Hitchin.

A Herts police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 11.45am today (3 July) following a road traffic collision in Stotfold Road, Hitchin.

“Three vehicles were reported to have been involved. Damage was also caused to a house during the incident.

“Officers are currently on scene, alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services, and road closures remain in place while they work at the scene.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears for ancient Stevenage woodland as plots go up for auction

60 acres of Box Wood have been sold by private treaty - and are now being auctioned off in parcels. Picture: Supplied

New dawn for Letchworth bookshop as it moves to employee ownership

David's Bookshop is one of Letchworth's most iconic businesses. Picture: Jacob Savill

Manhunt ongoing in Letchworth as suspect flees police arrest

A police helicopter has been seen overhead in Letchworth since 8am this morning. Picture: Herts police

Two men charged over Monkswood Way crash that saw 19 people injured

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage last year. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Man hospitalised after possible stabbing and robbery in Stevenage park

A man has been hospitalised after a suspected stabbing and robbery in King George V Playing Fields. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Fears for ancient Stevenage woodland as plots go up for auction

60 acres of Box Wood have been sold by private treaty - and are now being auctioned off in parcels. Picture: Supplied

New dawn for Letchworth bookshop as it moves to employee ownership

David's Bookshop is one of Letchworth's most iconic businesses. Picture: Jacob Savill

Manhunt ongoing in Letchworth as suspect flees police arrest

A police helicopter has been seen overhead in Letchworth since 8am this morning. Picture: Herts police

Two men charged over Monkswood Way crash that saw 19 people injured

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage last year. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Man hospitalised after possible stabbing and robbery in Stevenage park

A man has been hospitalised after a suspected stabbing and robbery in King George V Playing Fields. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the The Comet

Major Hitchin road closed in both directions after serious crash

Stotfold Road is closed in both directions - motorists are advised to avoid the area. Picture: Archant

Stevenage MP addresses Box Wood land auction amid development fears

Plots of Box Wood land, on the eastern edge of Stevenage, will go to auction on July 14. Picture: Supplied

Special ‘Thank you NHS’ Spitfire to flyover region to mark service’s 72nd birthday

The ‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire will fly all over Cambridgeshire and parts of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire to mark the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service. Picture: Aircraft Restoration Company

Hitchin Café Rouge to permanently close as owners fall into administration

Café Rouge in Hitchin High Street has permanently closed. Picture: Google

‘Most of my life has involved fundraising’ – meeting Baldock Rotary’s new president

Paul Redwood succeeds outgoing president Prue Dixon (left). Picture: Baldock Rotary