Major Hitchin road closed in both directions after serious crash
PUBLISHED: 12:48 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 03 July 2020
Archant
A major Hitchin road is closed this afternoon after a serious crash – and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Emergency services – including a fire crew – are currently at the scene of a major collision in Stotfold Road, between Hitchin and Stotfold, which has closed the carriageway in both directions.
You may also want to watch:
The entire road remains closed, from the Icknield Way junction in Letchworth, down to Hitchin.
A Herts police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 11.45am today (3 July) following a road traffic collision in Stotfold Road, Hitchin.
“Three vehicles were reported to have been involved. Damage was also caused to a house during the incident.
“Officers are currently on scene, alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services, and road closures remain in place while they work at the scene.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.