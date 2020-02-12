Advanced search

Met Office warning as Britain braces for Storm Dennis

PUBLISHED: 15:14 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 12 February 2020

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Storm Dennis. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office is warning people to expect delays to travel across Hertfordshire and beyond as Storm Dennis is set to hit Britain this weekend.

Just a week after Storm Ciara, a yellow weather warning has been issued for large parts of England, Wales and Scotland for Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16 - as very strong winds have been predicted.

On their official website, the Met Office said we can expect delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport and potential road and bridge closures on Saturday and Sunday.

There could also be damage to buildings and power cuts could affect mobile phone signals.

