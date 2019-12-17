Stevenage road closed after serious crash between bus and three cars
PUBLISHED: 16:08 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 17 December 2019
A major Stevenage road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars.
Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police
Walkern Road - between Church Lane and Letchmore Road - has been closed after the collision, which happened at just before 1.30pm.
A Herts police spokesperson said: "Police were called to Walkern Road after reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus, a grey BMW, a black Nissan Qashqai and a black Nissan Juke."
The incident affected the school run for Barclay Academy students, as parents were advised to message their children with alternative pick-up locations, and those walking were given of alternative routes by staff.
Police confirmed that one man suffered minor injuries - although an ambulance wasn't required.