Advanced search

Stevenage road closed after serious crash between bus and three cars

PUBLISHED: 16:08 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 17 December 2019

Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police

Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A major Stevenage road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars.

Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts policeWalkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police

Walkern Road - between Church Lane and Letchmore Road - has been closed after the collision, which happened at just before 1.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

A Herts police spokesperson said: "Police were called to Walkern Road after reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus, a grey BMW, a black Nissan Qashqai and a black Nissan Juke."

The incident affected the school run for Barclay Academy students, as parents were advised to message their children with alternative pick-up locations, and those walking were given of alternative routes by staff.

Police confirmed that one man suffered minor injuries - although an ambulance wasn't required.

Most Read

Half-price closing down sale at Stevenage Mothercare as collapsed retailer partners with Boots

Collapsed retailer Mothercare will sell products in Boots stores

Stevenage nurse sexually harassed colleague while mental health patient slept

Mental health nurse Emmanuel Tagara Chikukwa has been given a caution order after sexually harassing a junior colleague. Picture: Alan Millard

Racially aggravated assault in Hitchin sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a racially aggravated assault in Hitchin during the early hours of Saturday morning

Two-car crash in Stevenage causes traffic delays

Police have attended a crash in Stevenage's St George's Way this morning. Picture: Google

Stevenage road closed after serious crash between bus and three cars

Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Half-price closing down sale at Stevenage Mothercare as collapsed retailer partners with Boots

Collapsed retailer Mothercare will sell products in Boots stores

Stevenage nurse sexually harassed colleague while mental health patient slept

Mental health nurse Emmanuel Tagara Chikukwa has been given a caution order after sexually harassing a junior colleague. Picture: Alan Millard

Racially aggravated assault in Hitchin sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a racially aggravated assault in Hitchin during the early hours of Saturday morning

Two-car crash in Stevenage causes traffic delays

Police have attended a crash in Stevenage's St George's Way this morning. Picture: Google

Stevenage road closed after serious crash between bus and three cars

Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage road closed after serious crash between bus and three cars

Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police

Train lines blocked after person hit by train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Did you see man following a Knebworth funeral parlour theft?

The theft in Knebworth took place on December 12. Picture: Helen Drake.

Racially aggravated assault in Hitchin sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a racially aggravated assault in Hitchin during the early hours of Saturday morning

CCTV footage released after van break-ins at hotel on southbound A1

Poilice have released CCTV footage of four offenders breaking into a van and stealing contents, following a spate of break-ins in Hinxworth. Picture: Herts Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists