Stevenage road closed after serious crash between bus and three cars

Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police Archant

A major Stevenage road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police

Walkern Road - between Church Lane and Letchmore Road - has been closed after the collision, which happened at just before 1.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

A Herts police spokesperson said: "Police were called to Walkern Road after reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus, a grey BMW, a black Nissan Qashqai and a black Nissan Juke."

The incident affected the school run for Barclay Academy students, as parents were advised to message their children with alternative pick-up locations, and those walking were given of alternative routes by staff.

Police confirmed that one man suffered minor injuries - although an ambulance wasn't required.