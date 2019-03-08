Trains disrupted between Stevenage and Hertford North
PUBLISHED: 19:16 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:16 31 August 2019
Archant
Trains on the Great Northern route between Gordon Hill and Stevenage are cancelled or delayed due to a broken down train.
You may also want to watch:
The train broke down between Gordon Hill and Hertford North, blocking the line towards Stevenage.
Services running through these stations have been disrupted, and a replacement bus service is in operation. Tickets are also being accepted on Arriva Buses and the London Underground.
The disruption is expected to last until 8.30pm.