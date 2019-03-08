Advanced search

Trains disrupted between Stevenage and Hertford North

PUBLISHED: 19:16 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:16 31 August 2019

Great Northern trains are disrupted between Stevenage and Gordon Hill. Picture: GTR

Trains on the Great Northern route between Gordon Hill and Stevenage are cancelled or delayed due to a broken down train.

The train broke down between Gordon Hill and Hertford North, blocking the line towards Stevenage.

Services running through these stations have been disrupted, and a replacement bus service is in operation. Tickets are also being accepted on Arriva Buses and the London Underground.

The disruption is expected to last until 8.30pm.

