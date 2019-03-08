Updated
Road reopens in Stevenage town centre
PUBLISHED: 18:35 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:35 26 October 2019
Police have reopened a stretch of road in Stevenage town centre, after it was closed earlier this afternoon.
Traffic in Stevenage town centre earlier today after police closed part of Lytton Way. Picture: Archant
The A602 Lytton Way had been blocked by police between the roundabouts for Fairlands Way and Six Hills Way - and there was heavy traffic in the area as a result.
The Comet has contacted the emergency services for more details on the incident which prompted the closure.