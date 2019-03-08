Road reopens in Stevenage town centre

Traffic in Stevenage town centre earlier today after police closed part of Lytton Way. Picture: Archant Archant

Police have reopened a stretch of road in Stevenage town centre, after it was closed earlier this afternoon.

The A602 Lytton Way had been blocked by police between the roundabouts for Fairlands Way and Six Hills Way - and there was heavy traffic in the area as a result.

The Comet has contacted the emergency services for more details on the incident which prompted the closure.