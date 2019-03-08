Breaking

Police close Stevenage town centre road after incident

Traffic is building in Stevenage town centre after police closed part of Lytton Way. Picture: Archant Archant

Police have closed a road in Stevenage town centre this afternoon, and traffic is building as a result.

Officers have blocked the A602 Lytton Way between the roundabouts for Six Hills Way and Fairlands Way, after an incident.

The Comet is awaiting further information from the emergency services.