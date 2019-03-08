Breaking
Police close Stevenage town centre road after incident
PUBLISHED: 15:29 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 26 October 2019
Police have closed a road in Stevenage town centre this afternoon, and traffic is building as a result.
Traffic is building in Stevenage town centre after police closed part of Lytton Way. Picture: Archant
Officers have blocked the A602 Lytton Way between the roundabouts for Six Hills Way and Fairlands Way, after an incident.
The Comet is awaiting further information from the emergency services.