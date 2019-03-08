Advanced search

Police close Stevenage town centre road after incident

PUBLISHED: 15:29 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 26 October 2019

Traffic is building in Stevenage town centre after police closed part of Lytton Way. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police have closed a road in Stevenage town centre this afternoon, and traffic is building as a result.

Officers have blocked the A602 Lytton Way between the roundabouts for Six Hills Way and Fairlands Way, after an incident.

The Comet is awaiting further information from the emergency services.

