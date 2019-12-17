Advanced search

Two-car crash in Stevenage causes traffic delays

PUBLISHED: 10:38 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 17 December 2019

Police have attended a crash in Stevenage's St George's Way this morning. Picture: Google

Police have attended a crash in Stevenage's St George's Way this morning. Picture: Google

Archant

A road has been blocked and traffic is building following a crash in Stevenage this morning.

Police were called just before 9.25am to reports of the crash in St George's Way, at the roundabout for the swimming pool.

You may also want to watch:

The incident involved two cars, and no one is believed to have been seriously injured.

Traffic is currently unable to turn off the roundabout on to St George's Way.

Recovery is being arranged for the vehicles.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage nurse sexually harassed colleague while mental health patient slept

Mental health nurse Emmanuel Tagara Chikukwa has been given a caution order after sexually harassing a junior colleague. Picture: Alan Millard

Half-price closing down sale at Stevenage Mothercare as collapsed retailer partners with Boots

Collapsed retailer Mothercare will sell products in Boots stores

Train lines reopen between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City after person hit by a train

There continue to be delays to Great Northern, Thameslink and LNER train services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Thameslink to triple number of cross-London Saturday trains through Stevenage and Hitchin

Thameslink have announced new Saturday train services this winter. Picture: Archant

Two-car crash in Stevenage causes traffic delays

Police have attended a crash in Stevenage's St George's Way this morning. Picture: Google

Most Read

Stevenage nurse sexually harassed colleague while mental health patient slept

Mental health nurse Emmanuel Tagara Chikukwa has been given a caution order after sexually harassing a junior colleague. Picture: Alan Millard

Half-price closing down sale at Stevenage Mothercare as collapsed retailer partners with Boots

Collapsed retailer Mothercare will sell products in Boots stores

Train lines reopen between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City after person hit by a train

There continue to be delays to Great Northern, Thameslink and LNER train services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Thameslink to triple number of cross-London Saturday trains through Stevenage and Hitchin

Thameslink have announced new Saturday train services this winter. Picture: Archant

Two-car crash in Stevenage causes traffic delays

Police have attended a crash in Stevenage's St George's Way this morning. Picture: Google

Latest from the The Comet

Racially aggravated assault in Hitchin sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a racially aggravated assault in Hitchin during the early hours of Saturday morning

CCTV footage released after van break-ins at hotel on southbound A1

Poilice have released CCTV footage of four offenders breaking into a van and stealing contents, following a spate of break-ins in Hinxworth. Picture: Herts Police

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Two-car crash in Stevenage causes traffic delays

Police have attended a crash in Stevenage's St George's Way this morning. Picture: Google

Half-price closing down sale at Stevenage Mothercare as collapsed retailer partners with Boots

Collapsed retailer Mothercare will sell products in Boots stores
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists