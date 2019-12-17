Two-car crash in Stevenage causes traffic delays

Police have attended a crash in Stevenage's St George's Way this morning. Picture: Google Archant

A road has been blocked and traffic is building following a crash in Stevenage this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called just before 9.25am to reports of the crash in St George's Way, at the roundabout for the swimming pool.

You may also want to watch:

The incident involved two cars, and no one is believed to have been seriously injured.

Traffic is currently unable to turn off the roundabout on to St George's Way.

Recovery is being arranged for the vehicles.