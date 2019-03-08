Advanced search

Traffic delays caused by Stevenage roadworks set to continue

PUBLISHED: 11:27 26 April 2019

Roadworks in Stevenage's Lytton Way (pictured) and Gunnels Wood Road have been causing delays. Picture: Nick Gill

Archant

Roadworks which started on two major Stevenage roads yesterday have been causing heavy traffic in the town – and delays are set to continue.

The A602 Lytton Way between the Tesco roundabout and Stevenage Police Station is down to one lane in both directions for 'surface dressing works'.

On the Hertfordshire County Council website it says the lane closure is expected to be 'in situ for three days', although the roadworks could go on until Wednesday, May 1.

Similar roadworks also started in Gunnels Wood Road yesterday with a lane closure on the stretch between Six Hills Way and Fairlands Way.

Again, according to HCC, it will “be in situ for a minimum of three days 24/7”, and could continue until Wednesday, May 1.

