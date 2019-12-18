Advanced search

North Hertfordshire College students create road safety message vehicle

PUBLISHED: 13:27 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 18 December 2019

North Herts College car body and paintwork students with Firefighters from Stevenage Green Watch at Stevenage Fire Station and the car they painted safety messages on for this years Christmas driving campaign. Picture: DANNY LOO

North Herts College car body and paintwork students with Firefighters from Stevenage Green Watch at Stevenage Fire Station and the car they painted safety messages on for this years Christmas driving campaign. Picture: DANNY LOO

A Stevenage fire crew has teamed up with car body and paint students at North Herts College to launch this year's Driving Home for Christmas road safety campaign.

The students have worked for two months to create a safety message vehicle that has been displayed outside Stevenage Fire Station.

This year's safety theme is vulnerable road users, so the students have incorporated safety messages for motorcycles, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Julie Springett, Herts Fire and Rescue Service's road safety co-ordinator for Stevenage and North Herts, said: "Working with the students on road safety has created a strong partnership and enables us to not only get messages to the wider public but it highlights it to the students as well.

"They have worked so hard and we are really impressed with the finished vehicle."

Motor vehicle tech tutor Gemma Hughes added: "This is a great project for us to get involved in for the community, we really enjoyed working with the fire service."

