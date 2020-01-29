Advanced search

Did you see road rage incident in Stevenage?

PUBLISHED: 09:09 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:09 29 January 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road rage incident in Stevenage on Saturday night. Picture: Herts police

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road rage incident in Stevenage on Saturday night. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A car and a van were involved in a road rage incident in Stevenage at the weekend - and police are today appealing for witnesses.

At around midnight on Saturday evening a silver BMW 3 series and a silver Vauxhall panel van collided along Fairlands Way and Gunnels Wood Road - with both vehicles suffering damage.

Detective Constable Darren Lomax said: "I'm keen to hear from anyone who saw these vehicles on this night. I believe other motorists in the area will have observed the manner of driving and will be able to assist with the investigation.

You may also want to watch:

"Additionally if you have dash cam footage of the incident I would like you to get in touch."

If you witnessed the incident, email darren.lomax@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the Herts police non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/7790/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Driver crashes into Stevenage roundabout after suffering medical episode at the wheel

Police have been called to Broadhall Way roundabout in Stevenage following a crash. Picture: Archant

Have you seen this wanted man from Stevenage?

Bryan Field from Stevenage is wanted by police for a number of offences, including theft and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Herts police

Man left unconscious and needing hospital treatment after Hitchin assault

Police have launched an appeal after a man was assaulted in Hitchin town centre. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage Major Works Contract: ‘We are not out to ruin people’s lives’

Industrial pipework now frames Matt Endersby's front door. Picture: Matt Endersby.

Witness appeal after damage to vehicle in Stevenage

Officers are appealing for information. Picture: Danny Loo.

Most Read

Driver crashes into Stevenage roundabout after suffering medical episode at the wheel

Police have been called to Broadhall Way roundabout in Stevenage following a crash. Picture: Archant

Have you seen this wanted man from Stevenage?

Bryan Field from Stevenage is wanted by police for a number of offences, including theft and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Herts police

Man left unconscious and needing hospital treatment after Hitchin assault

Police have launched an appeal after a man was assaulted in Hitchin town centre. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage Major Works Contract: ‘We are not out to ruin people’s lives’

Industrial pipework now frames Matt Endersby's front door. Picture: Matt Endersby.

Witness appeal after damage to vehicle in Stevenage

Officers are appealing for information. Picture: Danny Loo.

Latest from the The Comet

Did you see road rage incident in Stevenage?

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road rage incident in Stevenage on Saturday night. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage Old Town parking permits – the nine roads affected if plans go ahead

The council proposes to bring in parking permits for crowded residential roads in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Andy Prior

‘You’re waiting for the day you crash’ – motorists speak out after A505 incidents

The overhanging van which caused a near-miss on the A505 on Friday morning at the Odsey turning near Ashwell and Morden railway station. Picture: Antonia

Holocaust Memorial Day event at Stevenage was ‘incredibly moving’

Stevenage Borough Council marked Holocaust Memorial Day 2020 with an annual event at the council chambers. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

North Herts communities stand together for Holocaust Memorial Day in Letchworth

Hitchin school student Imogen Lowe reads her competition winning poem, 'Death'. Picture: NHDC
Drive 24