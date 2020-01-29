Did you see road rage incident in Stevenage?

A car and a van were involved in a road rage incident in Stevenage at the weekend - and police are today appealing for witnesses.

At around midnight on Saturday evening a silver BMW 3 series and a silver Vauxhall panel van collided along Fairlands Way and Gunnels Wood Road - with both vehicles suffering damage.

Detective Constable Darren Lomax said: "I'm keen to hear from anyone who saw these vehicles on this night. I believe other motorists in the area will have observed the manner of driving and will be able to assist with the investigation.

"Additionally if you have dash cam footage of the incident I would like you to get in touch."

If you witnessed the incident, email darren.lomax@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the Herts police non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/7790/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.