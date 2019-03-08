Tractor corn spillage shuts Stevenage road after trailer overturns

Police closed North Road in Stevenage last night after a trailer had tipped over, spilling its load of corn into the road. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

A corn spillage caused a major Stevenage road to close last night.

Police were called to North Road just before 8.30pm to reports of a tractor and trailer blocking the road.

The trailer had tipped over, spilling its load of corn on the carriageway.

Nobody was injured.

Police closed the road for the clean up operation, and it was cleared just before 10pm.