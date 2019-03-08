Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Stevenage crash: One remains in hospital in 'serious' condition

PUBLISHED: 18:51 06 August 2019

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Archant

One man remains in hospital in a serious but not life-threatening condition following the major crash that took place in Stevenage's Monkswood Way last month.

You may also want to watch:

In total, 18 people have been treated for injuries related to the crash that took place between the junctions for London Road and Broadhall Way on July 18.

Widely shared video footage showed a blue car colliding with a black car that pulled out of the Roaring Meg South car park - where Cruise-Herts were having a weekly car meet.

As of yet no arrests have been made, with Herts police continuing to investigate.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Major Stevenage road partially shut due to crash

Six Hills Way has been closed this afternoon between Homestead Moat and Colestrete. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Confusion and contradiction over breastfeeding rules at Hitchin pool

Jennifer (R) and her friends say they were prevented from breastfeeding at Hitchin Outdoor Pool. Picture: Jen Charlton

Tesco: 4,500 jobs to be axed amid changes to Metro and Express stores

4,500 jobs are at risk following Tesco's announcement. Picture: Google Street View

Tractor corn spillage shuts Stevenage road after trailer overturns

Police closed North Road in Stevenage last night after a trailer had tipped over, spilling its load of corn into the road. Picture: Danny Loo

Wagamama set to open new restaurant on Stevenage Leisure Park this month

Wagamama is set to open in Stevenage on August 19.

Most Read

Major Stevenage road partially shut due to crash

Six Hills Way has been closed this afternoon between Homestead Moat and Colestrete. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Confusion and contradiction over breastfeeding rules at Hitchin pool

Jennifer (R) and her friends say they were prevented from breastfeeding at Hitchin Outdoor Pool. Picture: Jen Charlton

Tesco: 4,500 jobs to be axed amid changes to Metro and Express stores

4,500 jobs are at risk following Tesco's announcement. Picture: Google Street View

Tractor corn spillage shuts Stevenage road after trailer overturns

Police closed North Road in Stevenage last night after a trailer had tipped over, spilling its load of corn into the road. Picture: Danny Loo

Wagamama set to open new restaurant on Stevenage Leisure Park this month

Wagamama is set to open in Stevenage on August 19.

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage crash: One remains in hospital in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Signalling fault causes disruption to trains between Hitchin and Cambridge

Signalling fault set to cause disruption to services running through Letchoworth and Baldock. Picture: Great Northern.

Bank cards stolen in Stevenage car park linked to Herts-wide theft trend

Asda, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Suspect who ‘elbowed man in head’ got off at Welwyn North station

Police would like to speak to the man pictured. Picture: BTP.

Drink driving arrest made following Stevenage crash

Police have arrested one person on suspicion of drink driving. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists