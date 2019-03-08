Stevenage crash: One remains in hospital in 'serious' condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance Archant

One man remains in hospital in a serious but not life-threatening condition following the major crash that took place in Stevenage's Monkswood Way last month.

In total, 18 people have been treated for injuries related to the crash that took place between the junctions for London Road and Broadhall Way on July 18.

Widely shared video footage showed a blue car colliding with a black car that pulled out of the Roaring Meg South car park - where Cruise-Herts were having a weekly car meet.

As of yet no arrests have been made, with Herts police continuing to investigate.