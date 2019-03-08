Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Seventeen injured after two cars crash and hit pedestrians in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 07:47 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 19 July 2019

Fourteen people were injured after two cars collided in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Submitted

Fourteen people were injured after two cars collided in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Submitted

Archant

Seventeen people are being treated for injuries - some described as serious - after two cars crashed in Stevenage last night before hitting a number of pedestrians.

Police markings on the road remain visible after a crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage, last night. Picture: TGS PhotoPolice markings on the road remain visible after a crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage, last night. Picture: TGS Photo

Emergency services were called to Monkswood Way in the town following the collision, which occurred at around 9.45pm between the junctions for London Road and Broadhall Way.

READ MORE: Horror as two cars plough into crowd in Stevenage

Stevenage crash: The exit for the Roaring Meg South car park, where the collision occurred. Picture: TGS PhotoStevenage crash: The exit for the Roaring Meg South car park, where the collision occurred. Picture: TGS Photo

A joint statement from the police and ambulance service said: "There were a number of people in the area at the time and 17 people are being are presently being treated for injuries, some of which are serious.

"Officers from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit are investigating and emergency services are expected to remain at the scene for some time.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed what happened or may have footage of the incident to email OPtepphra@herts.pnn.police.uk. Picture: TGS PhotoPolice are asking anyone who witnessed what happened or may have footage of the incident to email OPtepphra@herts.pnn.police.uk. Picture: TGS Photo

"Anyone who witnessed what happened and who may have any footage of the incident is asked to email this to OPtepphra@herts.pnn.police.uk."

Police have since confirmed they left the scene at around 5am this morning.

Police left the scene in Stevenage's Monkswood Way at 5am this morning. Picture: TGS PhotoPolice left the scene in Stevenage's Monkswood Way at 5am this morning. Picture: TGS Photo

Firefighters were also called and used cutting equipment to free someone who was trapped in one of the cars, as well providing trauma care to a large number of other casualties.

You may also want to watch:

Video footage shows a car coming from the direction of London Road colliding with a car coming out of the Roaring Meg South car park - where a weekly meet of members of modified car club Cruise Herts was taking place.

To the horror of onlookers, the cars were sent in opposite directions into people lining either side of the road.

Cruise Herts, which is a static meet, posted on Facebook last night: "After what happened tonight we have decided we will have no more Cruise Herts meets. We pleaded with everyone not to race week in, week out, and also not to stand close too the road because of this happening.

"Please don't post any videos and respect those involved. Our thoughts go out to the people involved in collisions tonight."

The car club was already holding its Thursday Night Takeover meet in the Roaring Meg South car park for the final time, due to gates being installed in the car park.

The meet was raising money for 4Louis - a UK charity that works across the country to support anyone affected by miscarriage, stillbirth and the death of a baby or child.

Related articles

Most Read

Horror as two cars plough into crowd in Stevenage

People watched as the horror unfolded.

Waitrose in Stevenage Old Town set to close

Stevenage Waitrose store will close this autumn. Picture: Maya Derrick

Seventeen injured after two cars crash and hit pedestrians in Stevenage

Fourteen people were injured after two cars collided in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Submitted

£10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes seized from Stevenage store

Herts police and trading standards officers seized £10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes from a Stevenage store. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage doctor awaits tribunal hearing following allegations of misconduct

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan awaits tribunal over allegations of misconduct.

Most Read

Horror as two cars plough into crowd in Stevenage

People watched as the horror unfolded.

Waitrose in Stevenage Old Town set to close

Stevenage Waitrose store will close this autumn. Picture: Maya Derrick

Seventeen injured after two cars crash and hit pedestrians in Stevenage

Fourteen people were injured after two cars collided in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Submitted

£10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes seized from Stevenage store

Herts police and trading standards officers seized £10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes from a Stevenage store. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage doctor awaits tribunal hearing following allegations of misconduct

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan awaits tribunal over allegations of misconduct.

Latest from the The Comet

Seventeen injured after two cars crash and hit pedestrians in Stevenage

Fourteen people were injured after two cars collided in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Submitted

Todd festival promises fun for the ‘Hole’ family

Todd in the Hole Festival

Post Office seeking ‘permanent solution’ following Waitrose closure

Stevenage's Waitrose store is set for closure. Picture: Maya Derrick

Stevenage independent card shop wins national award for community street art

Cardies co-owners Andrew McReynolds and Jo Sorrell (centre) accept their award from Daniel Prince, managing director of category sponsor Danilo, with host Pippa Evans also on stage. Picture: Eddie MacDonald.

Hertfordshire districts join PCC’s fly-tipping scheme

Criminals fly-tipped in Little Wymondley. Picture: Herts Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists